EAM Jaishankar concludes ‘productive’ visit to Bhutan

Thimphu, Sep 18 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday concluded a ‘productive’ visit to Bhutan, during which the two neighbouring countries discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

“Concluded a productive visit to Bhutan. Touched by the warmth of our unique ties of friendship. Kadrinchey La!,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X, sharing highlights of his visit.

EAM Jaishankar paid an official visit to Bhutan at the invitation of Bhutanese Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the two sides welcomed the progress made in strengthening the special and multi-faceted India-Bhutan partnership under the guidance of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also commended the progress made in bilateral development cooperation.

The EAM reaffirmed India’s support for Bhutan’s developmental goals and priorities, while Bhutan appreciated support from India for wide-ranging programmes under its 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29).

EAM Jaishankar and his Bhutanese counterpart Dhungyel expressed satisfaction at the implementation of the Joint Vision on Energy Partnership of March 2024, and recalled the recent strides in energy cooperation, including the inauguration of the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (HEP), signing of its Tariff Protocol and the resumption of dam construction of 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I HEP.

“They welcomed the signing of the agreement on concessional Line of Credit of INR 4000 crores for energy projects in Bhutan. They also welcomed the active engagement of Indian companies in hydropower projects in Bhutan, adding dynamism to the existing energy cooperation,” the statement noted.

The EAM reaffirmed Government of India’s support for the Bhutan King’s vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC). The two sides acknowledged the interaction through the Joint Working Group on GMC and agreed to continue efforts to develop collaboration on GMC-related issues.

EAM Jaishankar, along with Bhutan’s King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on Thursday lit ‘Aashirvaad ka Diya’ at the iconic Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu.

“The ‘Aashirvaad ka Diya’ was lit at the iconic Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu in the gracious presence of His Majesty the King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. We paid tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of committed Janseva, which has impacted countless lives globally. We were joined by Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, D. N. Dhungyel, friends of India from Bhutan and the Indian community in this special moment,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

–IANS

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