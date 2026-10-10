Vaidehee Chaudhari wins third Fenesta Open title; Maan Kesharwani bags maiden men’s crown

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Top seed Vaidehee Chaudhari and sixth seed Maan Kesharwani clinched the women’s and men’s singles titles, respectively, at the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.

Chaudhari, who also won the title in 2022 and 2024, defeated 20-year-old Shruti Ahlawat 6-4, 7-5 in a closely contested final that lasted two hours and 15 minutes to secure her third Fenesta Open crown.

“I feel so proud. This is my third title, so definitely I am very happy right now,” Chaudhari said after the win. “In the first set I was 5-3 up, and she kept fighting. Even in the second set, I was 5-3 up, and she kept fighting till the end. It was a great and a close match.”

In the men’s singles final, Kesharwani defeated third seed Nitin Sinha 6-0, 6-4 in one hour and 37 minutes to claim his maiden Fenesta Open title.

Kesharwani made a dominant start, winning the first six games to take the opening set without dropping a game. The second set was more competitive, but the sixth seed secured a crucial break at 3-2 before holding his serve to close out the match.

“The first set was easy. But I'll congratulate my opponent,” Kesharwani said. “He's a little bit injured, but still he's playing and competing. So proud of him. In the second set, it was a little bit shaky. But at 3-2, I broke him, and then I was just holding my serves, and I won. This is my first Fenesta title. For the last 4 years, I was losing in the first round of every Fenesta Open. This time I directly made the finals and won. I'm very emotional. I don't know how to express it in words, but I'm so happy. I would like to specially thank my parents, who have always supported me.”

The presentation ceremony was attended by Rohit Rajpal, president of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association; Saket Jain, Executive Director and Business Head, Fenesta Building Systems; Indian hockey player and 2026 Asian Games gold medallist Jugraj Singh; and Prerna Bhambri, a four-time Fenesta Open champion and treasurer of the DLTA. They presented the trophies to the winners.

“I am very happy to be here,” Singh said after the presentation ceremony. “This is the first time I am watching a live match of the Tennis Nationals. I saw a lot of movement in these matches as well. Their shots, receiving the ball, and their footwork- I was very happy to watch the matches. I want to say good luck to all the players who have won and to all the others who participated.”

The 16-year-old Ribhav Saroha, the 10th seed, upset fourth seed Om Ramesh Patel 6-4, 6-3 to win the boys’ U-18 singles title.

“I have played Om many times before, and before this match our head-to-head was 3-3. I knew that he is a guy who doesn't miss any ball, and I have to work really, really hard. I was really prepared that I had to work the balls, and I had to be more consistent than him, and I had to be aggressive as well. I played really well, and I had a strategy to be consistent and aggressive at the same time. I was able to maintain that strategy.”

Reflecting on his experience at the DLTA, Saroha said, “I played Fenesta three years ago for the first time, and I played the qualifying of the U14s, and for me it is like the Indian Grand Slam. The facilities are really superb, and everything is on the mark. It's really excellent to play on these courts, and I feel so happy to win this U18 Fenesta Nationals being a 16-year-old.”

In the girls’ U-18 singles final, second seed Parthsarthi Mundhe defeated seventh seed Aahan Aahan 6-3, 6-4 to lift the title.

“It was not a very easy match, but it was a good one,” Mundhe said after the win. “She was rallying, and there were long rallies in the match. This tournament has been a very good experience, actually. This is my first tournament after five months. It was a very great experience that I reached the finals and could win it.”

The action now shifts to the Fenesta Open U-16 and U-14 events, which kick off next week at DLTA.

Results:

Men’s Singles (final):

Maan Kesharwani [6] def. Nitin Sinha [3] 6-0, 6-4

Women’s Singles (final):

Vaidehee Chaudhari [1] def. Shruti Ahlawat [2] 6-4, 7-5

Boys' U-18 Singles (final):

Ribhav Saroha [10] def. Om Ramesh Patel [4] 6-4, 6-3

Girls' U-18 Singles (final)

Parthsarthi Mundhe [2] def. Aahan Aahan [7] 6-3, 6-4

--IANS

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