Uzbekistan Foreign Minister to visit India, hold talks with EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Uzbekistan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich, will be on an official visit to India from August 2-5, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday. During his visit, Odilovich will call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and also meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar. He is scheduled to attend a business forum in Delhi.

On July 20, EAM Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with Odilovich and discussed deepening bilateral ties.

“A good conversation with Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan today. We spoke about deepening our bilateral ties, including in trade, investment and other areas,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Odilovich noted that he had a substantive phone conversation with EAM Jaishankar and agreed to continue regular dialogue.

He said bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and India, based on a strategic partnership, continue to develop steadily across all areas of cooperation.

He added that both sides also exchanged views on the schedule of upcoming bilateral engagements at the highest and high levels, as well as on further strengthening cooperation within international organisations.

Odilovich emphasised that the two countries agreed to continue close, trust-based, and regular dialogue between their foreign ministries.

In May, India and Uzbekistan held the 17th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi and discussed bilateral ties with a focus on trade and investment, tourism, technology, innovation, energy, cooperation in education and other sectors.

The officials of the two nations also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The 17th round of India-Uzbekistan Foreign Office Consultations were held in New Delhi on 13 May 2026, co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George and Mr. Bakhromjon Aloev, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated on X.

"Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations with focus on trade and investment, tourism, technology, innovation, energy, cooperation in educational, cultural fields and other consular issues. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he added.

--IANS

akl/as