Nagaland quartet earn North-East Zone call-up for Duleep Trophy

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Nagaland's presence in the North-East Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2026-27 received a major boost with Jonathan Rongsen, Imliwati Lemtur and Vino G. Zhimomi earning places in the team, while Hem Bahadur Chetri was named as a standby player.

The Nagaland Cricket Association (NCA) has also named Mowalong Kichu, who is the physiotherapist for the state's senior men's team, as physiotherapist for the North East Zone squad.

The Duleep Trophy will take place from 23 August to 10 September at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Another important development is that the Nagaland Cricket Association will run the North East Zone's pre-tournament preparatory camp from August 8th to 19th as the team prepares for one of India's top domestic first-class competitions.

Congratulating the selected players and support staff, the Nagaland Cricket Association said: "We would like to congratulate Jonathan Rongsen, Imliwati Lemtur, Vino G. Zhimomi, Hem Bahadur Chetri and Mowalong Kichu on their selection and appointment, and we are also giving our best wishes to the whole North East Zone squad for a successful campaign in the Duleep Trophy 2026–27."

The fact that three players from Nagaland have been chosen for the main squad shows that the state is making an ever-greater contribution to cricket in the North East, and Chetri's presence among the standby players also shows that more talent is increasingly coming from the area.

The preparatory camp in Nagaland should give the North East Zone squad valuable experience in matches before the tournament, during which the area's best players will hope to make a strong impression on the national stage.

The 15-member squad includes Techi Neri, Robin Limboo, Ashish Thapa, Bishworjit Singh Konthoujam, Priyojit K, Ronald Meitei, Jotin Singh Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Vino G. Zhimomi, Jonathan Rongsen, Kishan Lyndoh, Arpit Subhas, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Joseph Lal Thankhuma, and Lalrempuia

--IANS

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