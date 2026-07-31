CWG 2026: Asmita Dey wins women’s 48kg judo gold, adds another title to India’s tally

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) India’s Asmita Dey produced a composed and determined performance to clinch the women’s 48kg judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach in a hard-fought final on Thursday.

In a closely contested title clash, Dey edged past Quach by 2-1, holding her nerve during the decisive stages to seal the biggest victory of her Commonwealth Games campaign. The Indian judoka displayed excellent tactical awareness and defensive discipline to stay ahead and finish on top of the podium.

The gold medal is another significant addition to India’s growing medal tally in Glasgow and underlines the country’s rising stature in judo on the Commonwealth stage.

Dey had looked impressive throughout the competition, progressing confidently through the earlier rounds before delivering her best performance in the final. Against an experienced Quach, the Indian maintained her composure under pressure and capitalised on crucial scoring opportunities to secure victory.

With the triumph, Asmita Dey etched her name among India’s Commonwealth Games gold medallists, providing another memorable moment for the Indian contingent in Glasgow.

The victory also reflects the steady progress of Indian judo, with Dey’s success expected to inspire the next generation of athletes aiming for international honours.

More to follow...

--IANS

cs/hs