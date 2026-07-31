July 31, 2026 10:26 PM हिंदी

In call with Iranian counterpart, EAM Jaishankar raises issue of attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers

In call with Iranian counterpart, EAM Jaishankar raises issue of attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers (File Image)

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which he expressed India’s deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region.

"Had a tele-conversation with FM Aragachi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

"Was apprised of Iran’s perspective of current developments and discussions underway. India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

Earlier in the day, the US military released fresh details of its operations against Iran, saying American forces have redirected dozens of commercial vessels while maintaining an extensive surveillance and naval presence across the Middle East.

"As of July 30, CENTCOM forces have redirected 24 commercial vessels, disabled 2, and boarded 2 to ensure full compliance," US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, underscoring the scale of the ongoing operation.

On Wednesday, the United States launched a new wave of military strikes against Iran in retaliation for what American officials described as an attempted Iranian attack on US forces in the Middle East, marking another sharp escalation in the months-long conflict.

The strikes came less than 24 hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting US military positions in Jordan, an attack that US officials said was thwarted by air defences. President Donald Trump had earlier vowed a forceful response, saying the United States would hit Iran "very hard" following the attempted attack.

CENTCOM did not immediately disclose the locations or scope of the latest strikes inside Iran.

Reports from Iranian state media, however, said explosions were heard in several southern provinces, including Hormozgan and Khuzestan, with strikes reported near oil infrastructure and on islands in the Persian Gulf.

–IANS

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