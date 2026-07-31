J&K: Agri Dept begins crop loss assessment in Rajouri, farmers’ compensation soon

Jammu, July 31 (IANS) In a major relief initiative for farmers affected by the recent flash floods and incessant rainfall, the Agriculture Department in Rajouri has launched an extensive district-wide survey to assess large-scale damage to agricultural land and standing crops.

The exercise is expected to pave the way for compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and other government relief measures.

Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Rajesh Verma, accompanied by senior Agriculture Department officials, visited the flood‑ravaged Athi village, where overflowing rivers and streams washed away hundreds of kanals of fertile farmland.

Standing paddy and maize crops suffered massive destruction, while deep soil erosion rendered several fields unsuitable for cultivation, leaving farming families in distress.

During the inspection, officials interacted with affected farmers, documenting crop losses, damaged farmland and other agricultural assets. A couple of farmers shared their ordeal and appealed for immediate financial assistance to rebuild their livelihoods.

The Department has assured them that every affected farmer would be covered during the survey and that a comprehensive damage report would be submitted to the District Administration to expedite relief.

CAO Rajesh Verma said Agriculture Department teams are conducting assessments of all flood‑affected villages of Rajouri to ensure transparent and scientific evaluation. He also assured that the compensation claims of farmers insured under PMFBY would be processed as per the guidelines.

He added that details of uninsured farmers would also be compiled and forwarded to the government, so that they could be considered for financial assistance under other available relief provisions.

The farmers expressed gratitude to the administration as well as the government for the prompt response in the wake of flash floods. They voiced hope that the Central Government and District Administration would extend timely compensation and rehabilitation support to restore the damaged farmland and help the farming community recover from losses caused by the floods.

--IANS

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