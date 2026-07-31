July 31, 2026 10:27 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna advised complete rest for 6 weeks after sustaining injury

Rashmika Mandanna advised complete rest for 6 weeks after sustaining injury

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen in ‘Cocktail 2’, has reportedly suffered a serious hip injury while filming an intense dance sequence.

The actress has been busy with the shooting for her upcoming films ‘Ranabaali’ and ‘Mysaa’, of late. Rashmika is said to have pushed through demanding action and dance schedules, which led to a complete tendon detachment in her hip.

As per media reports, doctors were surprised by the severity of the injury, stating that this kind of tendon damage is usually seen in athletes who undergo rigorous physical training. The actress has been advised a complete rest for the next six weeks by medical experts.

Her recovery will be followed by a structured rehabilitation program to aid her recovery and help restore strength. The actress is currently balancing the shoots of four major films while also fulfilling commitments as the face of nearly 30 national and international brands. The injury is expected to impact the schedules of her ongoing film shoots and campaigns.

Earlier, the actress was lauded by choreographer Brinda, who is choreographing a song for director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Mysaa'.

The choreographer recently heaped praise on the actress for her commitment to her craft. Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post lauding Rashmika Mandanna, Brinda wrote, "So happy to be working on a song in Mysaa. @rashmika_mandanna, from rehearsals to the shoot, the amount of practice and preparation you put into the song is truly incredible. Your commitment is one of the biggest reasons for your success. Having been in the industry for so many years, I can honestly say I have rarely come across an actress with this level of hard work, discipline, and dedication”.

"No matter what correction I give, you always take it with a smile and immediately put it into action. Even when you’re in pain, your focus never shifts and you work even harder. I’m sure audiences will see the effort you’ve poured into this film. Can’t wait for the release of Mysaa and for the world the see the magic you created on screen”, she added.

Rashmika Mandanna's 'Mysaa' has triggered huge excitement ever since the film was first announced. In fact, the film was recently in the news after the makers disclosed that the unit had completed shooting a crucial underwater sequence featuring Rashmika.

--IANS

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