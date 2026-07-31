Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen on the verge of Ajax switch

Madrid, July 31 (IANS) Marc-Andre ter Stegen has left FC Barcelona's training camp at St George's Park in England to sign for Dutch side Ajax.

The 34-year-old, who didn't train with the rest of the Barcelona squad on Thursday afternoon, will join Ajax on loan, with Barcelona still paying a high percentage of his wages, according to reports in the Spanish sporting press.

Ter Stegen moves after two seasons in which he played just eight games, after suffering an Achilles tendon injury, undergoing a back operation and badly tearing a hamstring.

Two of those games were on loan to Girona in January, before the hamstring injury ended his campaign and hopes of a place in the German squad for this summer's World Cup finals.

After four seasons in the Bundesliga with Borussia Mönchengladbach, making 108 league appearances, Ter Stegen joined Barcelona for €12 million in 2014. He won the treble in his first season in Spain, playing for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League.

Ter Stegen's move to Ajax will reunite him with Michel Sanchez, who was Girona coach last season.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has also confirmed his departure from FC Barcelona, posting a farewell message on social media after the club opted not to make his loan move from Manchester United permanent.

The 28-year-old forward scored 14 goals in 49 appearances during his season-long loan spell after leaving United following a falling out with then-coach Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona's decision not to sign Rashford permanently follows the arrival of fellow England forward Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United earlier this summer.

"I am extremely grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here a positive and unforgettable experience. I enjoyed every moment, and I will keep many special memories," Rashford wrote alongside a photo of the No. 14 shirt he wore for the reigning La Liga champions.

"I wish the club and all its fans every success in the coming season. Visca Barca!" he added.

Rashford is expected to return to Manchester United, where he is set to play under new coach Michael Carrick.

--IANS

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