July 31, 2026 10:25 PM हिंदी

Adani Group Chairman donates Rs 11 crore to Assam Flood Relief Fund: CM Sarma

Adani Group Chairman donates Rs 11 crore to Assam Flood Relief Fund: CM Sarma

Guwahati, July 31 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has contributed Rs 11 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the devastating floods that have hit several parts of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Announcing the contribution in a post on X, Sarma expressed gratitude to the billionaire industrialist for extending support at a time when Assam is battling one of its worst flood situations in recent years.

The Chief Minister said he was "heartened" to learn that Gautam Adani had made an online contribution of Rs 11 crore to strengthen the state's ongoing relief operations for flood-affected families. Sarma also lauded him for what he described as a quiet and compassionate approach to philanthropy, saying the industrialist had chosen to make the contribution without seeking public attention.

According to the Chief Minister, apart from the financial assistance, Gautam Adani is also mobilising additional resources to support relief operations for thousands of families affected by the floods across the state.

"He has not only made this generous contribution but is also quietly mobilising resources to support relief efforts for thousands of affected families on the ground," Sarma said in his post.

The Chief Minister further said Gautam Adani's concern for the people of Assam and his willingness to stand by them during a humanitarian crisis reflected his commitment towards the state.

Sarma noted that donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund have continued to pour in from individuals, organisations and institutions from different sections of society since the floods triggered widespread devastation across several districts. Reiterating the government's commitment to transparency, he assured contributors that every rupee received in the relief fund would be utilised responsibly for relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding the lives of those affected by the disaster.

He also conveyed his appreciation to the Adani Group for extending support to the people of Assam during the crisis.

Assam has witnessed widespread flooding in recent weeks, with thousands of people displaced and extensive damage reported to homes, roads, embankments, agricultural land and public infrastructure in several districts.

--IANS

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Adani Group Chairman donates Rs 11 crore to Assam Flood Relief Fund: CM Sarma

Adani Group Chairman donates Rs 11 crore to Assam Flood Relief Fund: CM Sarma