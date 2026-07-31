'Govt working towards our welfare': Farmers on Cabinet's decision to continue PM-KISAN scheme

Hansi (Haryana), July 31 (IANS) Farmers in Haryana's Hansi on Friday expressed their gratitude after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme from 2026–27 to 2030–31 with a total outlay of Rs 3.15 lakh crore, asserting that the government is working in their interests.

The PM-KISAN Scheme provides timely and transparent income support to eligible farmer families through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, enabling farmers to increase agricultural investment and strengthen their livelihoods.

Under the scheme, launched in February 2019, eligible landholding farmer families receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, transferred directly into their bank accounts in three equal instalments. Through Aadhaar authentication, digital verification and a robust DBT system, the scheme has set an effective example of transparency, efficiency and accountability.

Hailing the decision, farmers Ajay and Bega Ram told IANS that extending the scheme will further strengthen the financial security of farmers as they receive the money directly into their bank accounts.

Through the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) system, the funds reach beneficiaries directly without any middlemen, ensuring transparency. Farmers receive timely financial aid for seeds, fertilisers, and other agricultural inputs, which helps boost farming productivity.

Moreover, extending the scheme until 2030-31 is also expected to strengthen the rural economy.

Talking to IANS, farmer Ramphal said: "This is an excellent scheme by the government. We receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 every year. Extending the scheme's duration is a decision in the best interest of farmers. The annual amount helps cover minor farming expenses."

Further appreciating extension of the timeframe, he added: "Extending the scheme until 2030-31 is a beneficial decision for farmers. The government is continuously working in the interest of farmers."

More than Rs.4.47 lakh crore has been transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts through 23 instalments under the scheme. Under the 23rd instalment, more than 9.49 crore farmers benefited, with the release of over Rs 18,984 crore into their bank accounts, according to an official statement.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, more than Rs.1.71 lakh crore was disbursed to provide financial assistance to farmers. Women farmers have received more than Rs.1.06 lakh crore under PM-KISAN, and nearly one out of every four beneficiaries is a woman farmer, the statement said.

--IANS

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