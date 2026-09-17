Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan on wife Subhalakshmi’s vocal debut: Her voice brings personal dimension to sacred chants

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan’s wife, Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan is making her vocal debut with Chants for Unity, and the Sarod maestro said that her voice brings an intimate and deeply personal dimension to these sacred chants.

Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan said in a statement: “I am especially delighted that my wife, Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan, makes her vocal debut with this album.”

“Her voice brings an intimate and deeply personal dimension to these sacred chants. I hope this music reminds us that beneath all our differences of language, culture and belief, the human spirit remains one.”

Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan shared, “This vocal journey has been deeply personal for me. To be able to lend my voice to these sacred compositions and be part of an album that carries such a beautiful message of unity is truly special.”

“Music and prayer have always had a very intimate place in my heart and this experience has allowed me to bring those two worlds together. I feel grateful to have shared this journey with my husband and sons, Amaan- Ayaan. I hope these chants bring peace, love and a sense of harmony to everyone who listens.”

The album features nine tracks with Subhalakshmi Borooah Khan’s vocals across five sacred compositions Navagraha Shlokam, Krishna Stuti, Shantakaram, Ya Devi Sarvabhooteshu and Lakshmi Stuti.

Chants for Unity sees participation from the entire family, where the Bangash brothers and their father, the legendary Sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan’s have conceived and composed.

Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash said in a joint statement: “We are particularly moved that our mother makes her vocal debut on this album.

“Hearing her sing adds something incredibly intimate and beautiful to the project. For us, this album is ultimately a celebration of devotion, love and the belief that music can transcend every boundary.”

--IANS

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