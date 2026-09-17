September 17, 2026 5:13 PM हिंदी

Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee say 'Moydamukho Hit’ has ‘earthy, desi flavour and an infectious rhythm’

Nandita Roy, Shiboprosad Mukherjee say 'Moydamukho Hit’ has ‘earthy, desi flavour and an infectious rhythm’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) The makers of “Bohurupi – The Golden Daku” on Thursday unveiled a new track titled 'Moydamukho Hit’ from the upcoming film, which is packed with foot-tapping beats, earthy rhythms and brings a burst of celebration to the world of the film.

Sharing their thoughts on the song, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee said in a statement: “With ‘Moydamukho Hit’, we wanted to bring out the festive energy of Bohurupi – The Golden Daku in its most uninhibited form. The song has a very earthy, desi flavour and an infectious rhythm that immediately makes you want to move.”

“Bonnie Chakraborty’s composition, Ritam Sen’s lyrics and the incredible voices of Shrestha Das, Nanichora Das Baul and Bonnie have given the song a distinct character. Maggi’s choreography adds to the madness and celebration on screen.”

They added: “We wanted this to feel like a song audiences could truly enjoy and dance to this Puja, and we hope ‘Moydamukho Hit’ becomes a part of everyone’s festive celebrations.”

Composed by Bonnie Chakraborty, with lyrics by Ritam Sen and additional lyrics for the chora by Nanichora Das Baul, the track brings together a distinctive mix of contemporary energy and folk flavour.

The vocals by Shrestha Das, Nanichora Das Baul and Bonnie Chakraborty add to its celebratory character, while Sudipto Paul handles the music production. It is choreographed by Maggi.

“Bohurupi – The Golden Daku” is set to release on October 15. With Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Koushani Mukherjee and Sohini Sarkar.

It is directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee and produced by Windows Production. Shiboprosad made his directorial debut with Icche in 2011, co-directed with Nandita Roy. Since then, the duo have co-written and co-directed films including Muktodhara, Alik Sukh, Ramdhanu, Belaseshe, Praktan, Posto, Haami, Konttho, Belashuru, Raktabeej and Bohurupi.

--IANS

dc/

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