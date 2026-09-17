September 17, 2026 5:09 PM हिंदी

Anu Aggarwal recalls fracturing her spine while shooting her last film with Dev Anand

Anu Aggarwal recalls fracturing her spine while shooting her last film with Dev Anand

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Anu Aggarwal has recalled a difficult moment from one of her last film shoots with legendary actor-filmmaker Dev Anand, when she suffered a fracture to her coccyx while filming an important scene.

Anu, who worked with Dev Anand in the unfinished film “Return of the Jewel Thief,” recalled suffering a coccyx fracture while shooting for the project. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she slipped onto a car during the shoot and fractured her coccyx. Sharing throwback photos from the film, the ‘Aashiqui’ actress wrote, “Cinema Last shoot There was one film I had signed before my sabbatical. I was shooting a scene with Dev Anand when I slipped, fell onto a car and fractured my coccyx. What stayed with me was not just the injury. I was living alone, and there was no one from the production helped.”

“However my neighbour gave me the name of a doctor, and when I saw him, he told me I had come just in time. I needed an operation immediately; otherwise, I was told, I could have been left with a permanently crooked spine.”

Anu added, “I was well soon and ready to shoot. I had already planned to go to France in June for a Dhrupad retreat in the lavender fields, where my Guruji would be. In 1995 I was going to miss red carpet when my film was premiering there, but my mind was set. I was just waiting for the film to complete, as my dates had been booked. Yoga, was my calling though I hadn’t planned for it then.”

The former actress went on to reveal, “Though I had already started feeling detached from the world. Return of jewel Thief then had the production then run out of money. Three months passed without shooting. Eventually, I had to leave — something I had already told them well in advance. The making song and an important scene with DevAnanad had already been shot. And that was it. A film career that had taken me to Cannes was closing one chapter. And, almost quietly, another life was beginning.”

“Return of the Jewel Thief” is a 1996 crime-action thriller directed by Ashok Tyagi. The film served as a sequel to the 1967 classic “Jewel Thief,” with Ashok Kumar and Dev Anand reprising their roles. The cast also featured Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shirodkar, Anu Aggarwal and Madhoo.

--IANS

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