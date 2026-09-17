Anu Aggarwal recalls fracturing her spine while shooting her last film with Dev Anand

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Anu Aggarwal has recalled a difficult moment from one of her last film shoots with legendary actor-filmmaker Dev Anand, when she suffered a fracture to her coccyx while filming an important scene.

Anu, who worked with Dev Anand in the unfinished film “Return of the Jewel Thief,” recalled suffering a coccyx fracture while shooting for the project. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she slipped onto a car during the shoot and fractured her coccyx. Sharing throwback photos from the film, the ‘Aashiqui’ actress wrote, “Cinema Last shoot There was one film I had signed before my sabbatical. I was shooting a scene with Dev Anand when I slipped, fell onto a car and fractured my coccyx. What stayed with me was not just the injury. I was living alone, and there was no one from the production helped.”

“However my neighbour gave me the name of a doctor, and when I saw him, he told me I had come just in time. I needed an operation immediately; otherwise, I was told, I could have been left with a permanently crooked spine.”

Anu added, “I was well soon and ready to shoot. I had already planned to go to France in June for a Dhrupad retreat in the lavender fields, where my Guruji would be. In 1995 I was going to miss red carpet when my film was premiering there, but my mind was set. I was just waiting for the film to complete, as my dates had been booked. Yoga, was my calling though I hadn’t planned for it then.”

The former actress went on to reveal, “Though I had already started feeling detached from the world. Return of jewel Thief then had the production then run out of money. Three months passed without shooting. Eventually, I had to leave — something I had already told them well in advance. The making song and an important scene with DevAnanad had already been shot. And that was it. A film career that had taken me to Cannes was closing one chapter. And, almost quietly, another life was beginning.”

“Return of the Jewel Thief” is a 1996 crime-action thriller directed by Ashok Tyagi. The film served as a sequel to the 1967 classic “Jewel Thief,” with Ashok Kumar and Dev Anand reprising their roles. The cast also featured Dharmendra, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shirodkar, Anu Aggarwal and Madhoo.

--IANS

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