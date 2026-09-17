On PM Modi’s Birthday, Akshay Kumar calls service a meaningful way to celebrate the occasion

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar extended his birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to social media, Akshay said that PM Modi’s birthday was being marked with a resolve to serve others. He encouraged people to help those in need and bring a smile to someone’s face.

“Today is the birthday of our Prime Minister, and the day is being celebrated with a resolve to serve others. I believe there cannot be a more beautiful way to celebrate a birthday than this. Let us be of service to someone, help those in need, or bring a smile to someone’s face… just this simple resolve. Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring our great nation. Jai Bharat. Jai Mahakal,” he wrote.

Akshay Kumar has extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi every year. Last year, the ‘Airlift’ actor also shared a special message for the Prime Minister, highlighting his wishes and appreciation on the occasion.

He had written, “75vi janamdin par hardik subhkamnaye @narendramodi ji. Meri dil se yeh prarthana hai ki aapko lambi umra aur acha swasth mile… Aap bharat ko nayi uunchai tak le jaate rahe. Happy Birthday, Captain. “(Heartfelt birthday wishes on your 75th birthday, @narendramodi ji. This is my prayer from the heart that you be blessed with long life and good health… May you continue to take India to new heights. Happy Birthday, Captain.)”

For the unversed, one of the most notable moments in Akshay Kumar’s association with PM Modi came on April 24, 2019, when the actor interviewed the Prime Minister at his official residence in New Delhi.

Instead of talking about politics or government policies, Akshay asked PM Modi about his childhood, personal habits, and daily routine. The conversation also included some light-hearted moments, such as PM Modi’s love for mangoes and his sleep schedule.

Akshay later said that he approached the conversation as a common citizen rather than a journalist and wanted to keep it focused on PM Modi’s personal side.

--IANS

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