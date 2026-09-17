Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna lead birthday wishes from south for PM Modi on his birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) The biggest stars of south Indian cinema have shared their best wishes for PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note, as he wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, a very happy birthday. Your tireless commitment to the progress of our country continues to inspire millions. May this year bring you good health, strength and continued success in your service to the nation. @narendramodi @PMOIndia”.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan wrote, “My warmest wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi ji on his birthday. May the year ahead bring you good health, strength and continued opportunities to serve our great nation. @PMOindia”.

Dhanush wrote, “Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very Happy Birthday”.

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, wrote, “Heartiest birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji. May your strength, wisdom, and unwavering resolve grow stronger and every challenge strengthen your spirit and deepen your purpose. Wishing you good health, inner peace, and boundless energy for your selfless journey in leading our great country!! #HappyBirthDayNarendraModiJi”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday with birthday wishes pouring in from several celebrities and public figures. He has served as India's Prime Minister since May 2014. Over the years, his leadership has focused on initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and infrastructure development. His birthday is often marked by public events, welfare activities, and community service initiatives organized by supporters and various organizations.

Several members of the film and music fraternity took to social media to extend their greetings and wish him good health and a long life.

--IANS

aa/