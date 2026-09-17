Asian Games: Fatima Sana’s all-round effort takes Pakistan SF

Nisshin, Sep 17 (IANS) Pakistan survived a late scare from Thailand to book their place in the women’s cricket semifinals at the Asian Games 2026, with captain Fatima Sana making a crucial all-round contribution in their three-wicket win at Korogi Sports Park here on Thursday.

The rain-affected quarterfinal was reduced to 11 overs per side, with Thailand posting 91/4 after being asked to bat first. Nannapat Koncharoenkai anchored the innings with a 38-ball 49, while Fatima led Pakistan’s bowling attack with two wickets.

Pakistan’s chase began positively as Gull Feroza and Shawaal Zulfiqar added 36 runs for the opening wicket. However, Thailand fought back after the partnership was broken, with regular wickets putting Pakistan under pressure.

Fatima then walked in and played an important innings when her team needed stability. The Pakistan captain scored 21 off 13 balls before being dismissed in the first ball of the ninth over, leaving her side needing 19 runs from 17 deliveries.

Her departure gave Thailand renewed hope, but Tuba Hassan produced a quick burst, hitting a four and a six to keep Pakistan’s chase on track. She was dismissed off the final ball of the 10th over after scoring 13 from just seven deliveries.

Pakistan entered the final over needing four runs with three wickets still in hand. Umm-e-Hani held her nerve and struck the winning runs off the fourth ball of the 11th over to complete the chase.

The victory sent Pakistan into the semifinals, where they will face the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal between Sri Lanka and Malaysia.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh also progressed to the last four after their quarterfinal against China was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of a wet outfield. Bangladesh advanced on the basis of their higher ranking under the tournament regulations.

The women’s cricket competition is being played in the T20 format with full international status. The tournament runs from September 17 to 22, with the men’s competition scheduled from September 24 to October 1.

Cricket is making its fourth appearance at the Asian Games after featuring at Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014 and Hangzhou 2023. India won both gold medals at the 2023 edition.

--IANS

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