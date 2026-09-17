India offers condolences on passing of Fiji Minister Agni Deo Singh

Suva, Sep 17 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, on Thursday offered condolences on the passing of Fiji's Minister for Employment, Productivity,and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh.

Signing the condolence book, the envoy and hailed Agni Deo Singh's role in strengthening bilateral ties.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta signed the Condolence Book for the late Hon. Agni Deo Singh, Minister for Employment, Productivity & Industrial Relations of Fiji. India extends its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Fiji, and to the bereaved family. We honour his dedicated service to Fiji and his valued contribution to strengthening the enduring India–Fiji partnership. He will be deeply missed. May he rest in eternal peace," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Earlier, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita offered condolences on the passing of Agni Deo Singh.

"My heartfelt condolences on the sad passing away of Honourable Agni Deo Singh, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations of Fiji. I pray for strength and solace to his family in this moment of profound grief. May his soul rest in peace," he said, as per the Indian High Commission in Fiji.

Agni Deo Singh passed away in Australia's Brisbane on September 12, as per the Office of Fiji's PM.

Fiji's PM Sitiveni Rabuka offered condolences to Singh's family, loved ones, colleagues and friends, The Fiji Times reported. He hailed Agni Deo Singh's contribution to Fiji, particularly his service to workers.

"Prime Minister Rabuka acknowledges the late Honourable Singh’s dedicated service to the workers and people of Fiji and his invaluable contribution to the Government and the nation."

The funeral of Agni Deo Singh is set to take place on Sunday, The Fiji Times reported. Condolence books have been opened at the Ministry’s offices in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa for members of the public who want to pay tribute to him.

--IANS

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