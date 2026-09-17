September 17, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Isak looks for strong season with Liverpool to make it worth for 'late-night' Indian fans

Isak looks for strong season with Liverpool to make it worth for 'late-night' Indian fans

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Liverpool forward Alexander Isak heaped praise on the Indian support for his club as he wants a strong season to make the late-night watching Indian fans feel it was worth their time.

After an injury-hit previous season at Anfield, Isak has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances along with an assist in their Champions League win in the opener against Atletico.

As Liverpool gear up for their upcoming Premier League outing against Bournemouth, Isak thanked the Indian fans for their support. "Of course, we appreciate all the support from overseas, where we understand that the times are not always very suitable. Hopefully, we can do well and have a good season, which makes staying up late more worth it," he told JioHotstar.

Isak was named by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as one to watch out for. Speaking on his captain's remarks, he said, "There are a lot of players to watch out for. Hopefully, all of us can be those who have a good season. Van Dijk obviously has been in the game for a long time, and what’s most impressive is how calm he is, both on the ball and off the ball when he’s defending. I think you can really sense that, and it spreads throughout the team," he said.

Isak graduated his way from Swedish club AIK to now playing for The Reds. He highlighted his journey from Sweden to England and also highlighted the difference he sees in the Premier League. "It’s probably the early days that were the toughest, breaking through at a young age. So, there were a lot of challenges, and it’s been a long way to get to where I am now. Yeah, it’s been a long journey with many, many challenges along the way.

"I think every league has its own style and its own kind of football culture. The Premier League is obviously more physical and higher tempo, whereas maybe Spain is a little bit more controlled and technical," he added.

--IANS

vm/bc

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