August 04, 2026 10:36 PM हिंदी

US Treasury Secretary says deal may be reached by Wednesday to reopen Strait of Hormuz

US Treasury Secretary Bessent says deal may be reached by Wednesday to reopen Strait of Hormuz (File Image)

Washington, Aug 4 (IANS) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Tuesday that a deal with Iran could be reached on Tuesday or Wednesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are in talks with the Iranians, and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait and move towards a more normalised position in this conflict," Bessent said in an interview with CNBC, Xinhua News Agency reported.

When asked whether Iran would be allowed to charge a toll on ships that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the US Treasury Secretary said, "It would be freedom of movement."

He added that prices should fall further when hundreds of ships stuck in the Gulf are able to exit, noting that the impact extends beyond energy to include fertilisers, refined petroleum products, and industrial gases.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that while the United States sees the denuclearisation of Iran as its "ultimate deal," reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is the "immediate" one.

"So the denuclearisation of Iran is the ultimate deal. I think the immediate deal, the one that you see a lot of focus on, is the Strait," Rubio told reporters.

There is no final agreement yet on the Strait of Hormuz, but "we're hoping that will happen very shortly," he added.

Iranian officials so far have made no response to the remarks.

Qatar confirmed on Tuesday that mediation efforts between the United States and Iran remain underway, with draft language for a possible agreement continuing to be exchanged between the two sides as regional mediators work to prevent further escalation.

Majed Al Ansari, adviser to Qatar's prime minister and spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during a weekly press briefing that there were no direct talks scheduled between the United States and Iran but expressed hope that mediation efforts would soon lead to the resumption of negotiations.

On the possibility of reaching an agreement, Al Ansari said no timeline could be set.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Manvir Singh hat-trick headlines Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s eight-goal rout of South United FC in their Group A fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Manvir hat-trick headlines Mohun Bagan’s eight-goal rout of South United FC

J&K: Women associated with UMEED SHGs get a raise in their income

J&K: Women associated with UMEED SHGs get a raise in their income

Jesse Bisiwu ready to work hard to impress at Barcelona after joining the club from Club Brugge.

Football: Jesse Bisiwu ready to work hard to impress at Barcelona

'Rogue state' Pakistan has no regard for morality, religious sensitivities of people: Report (File image)

'Rogue state' Pakistan has no regard for morality, religious sensitivities of people: Report

Three female family members of Balochistan leader forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces (File Image)

Three female family members of Balochistan leader forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces

US Treasury Secretary Bessent says deal may be reached by Wednesday to reopen Strait of Hormuz (File Image)

US Treasury Secretary says deal may be reached by Wednesday to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan Defence Minister preparing to deploy iron fist on PoJK: Report (File Image)

Pakistan Defence Minister preparing to deploy iron fist on PoJK: Report

Villarreal sign veteran goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi from Leipzig. Photo credit: @Villarreal CF

Football: Villarreal sign veteran goalkeeper Gulacsi from Leipzig

SC issues fresh directions to strengthen fight against digital arrest scams

SC issues fresh directions to strengthen fight against digital arrest scams

A tale of two anniversaries: The fifth of August on both sides of the line

A tale of two anniversaries: The fifth of August on both sides of the line