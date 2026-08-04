Stokes says not ready to return as player but open to coaching role with England

London, Aug 4 (IANS) Ben Stokes has insisted that his England career as a player has ended but said he is open to returning to the dressing room in a coaching capacity in the future, the former all-format captain of England said in a podcast.

Stokes ended his international career in controversial circumstances after a 2-1 Test series defeat to New Zealand in June. After being dropped due to disciplinary reasons following their win in the Lord's Test, Stokes admitted that four years as captain had exhausted him and that he did not have “any more fight left in me.”

England Director of Men’s cricket Rob Key stated last week he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Stokes were to return. Stokes, who had earlier reversed his ODI retirement to play in the 2023 World Cup, told the For the Love of Cricket podcast by former team-mate Jos Buttler that he has definitely retired.

The 35-year-old Stokes added: “I’m doing my level three coaching now while I’m still playing, because when the day comes that I’m not playing anymore, I’d love to be able to have all that stuff signed off and done.

“I know what I want to do in terms of staying within the game, which is to be a coach.

“And would I love to be coach of England one day? Absolutely. I just really like the idea of being in some form of leadership away from playing,” Stokes said.

Joe Root, who led the Test team after the Lord's match against New Zealand, has since been reappointed as Test captain.

Root won a record 27 Tests during his first stint as captain between 2017 and 2022, but his reign ended on a low note with one win in 17 matches while navigating Covid restrictions.

Root, England’s record run-scorer, admitted when he stood down he had a “very unhealthy relationship” with the job, although he declared over the weekend he is relishing working under new head coach Stephen Fleming.

Stokes added: “I wish him nothing but success. I hope he goes on and achieves amazing things in his role as captain and I think he’s going to really enjoy it with Flem. He’s a great man.”

--IANS

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