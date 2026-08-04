Rights group urges Pakistan to restore rights of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi Khan

Islamabad, Aug 4 (IANS) Leading international human rights organisation Amnesty International on Tuesday urged the Pakistani authorities to unconditionally restore Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, and his wife Bushra Bibi Khan's right to see their family and lawyers.

"For three years, Pakistan's authorities have systematically denied Imran Khan the right to a fair trial, subjected him to prolonged solitary confinement, and limited his access to medical care and visitation rights. He has not been allowed to meet his family for more than eight months, and his vision has reportedly deteriorated significantly. Both he and his wife, Bushra Bibi Khan, have now been denied regular access to legal counsel since December 2025," Isabelle Lassee, Amnesty International's Acting Regional Director for South Asia, said.

A statement by the human rights organisation urged that both Imran Khan and his wife should be given adequate medical care and called for an end to their unlawful solitary confinement.

Lassee also urged the authorities to facilitate the right to peaceful protest for the family of Imran Khan and his supporters.

"Ahead of planned gatherings by Imran Khan's family, party and supporters to mark the anniversary, the authorities must facilitate the right to peaceful protest and ensure there is no repeat of the unlawful and arbitrary crackdowns on protesters so frequently witnessed in the country and against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," she said.

The organisation said that it analysed cases against Imran Khan in 2024 and concluded that his imprisonment was unlawful and politically motivated.

In January 2025, the former Prime Minister was acquitted in cases involving official secrets and his marriage to Bushra Bibi Khan.

"Imran Khan was first arrested on May 9, 2023, which resulted in mass nationwide protests, and again on August 5, 2023. He has been under detention since then. Key members of his party and supporters were subjected to mass and arbitrary arrests after protests on May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024. Many remain detained under anti-terrorism charges while 85 have been convicted by military courts," Amnesty International said.

In July, United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, Alice Jill Edwards, expressed concerns over reports of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's detention conditions and his not getting access to proper medical care.

She also urged Pakistan to restore humane conditions and allow the former Prime Minister to access medical examination and treatment of his own choice.

--IANS

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