J&K: Women associated with UMEED SHGs get a raise in their income

Jammu, Aug 4 (IANS) The UMEED scheme, under the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission has brought significant change in the lives of women attached with the Self-Help Groups (SHGs), by helping them financially and enhancing their means and modes of livelihood.

The change has become more visible in the past few years, especially in light of Jammu and Kashmir's integration with the mainland after Article 370 revocation.

Many women, associated with UMEED Self-Help Group in villages along the India-Pakistan International Border, said their lives have undergone a significant transformation.

They added that the scheme has given them a new direction and empowered them to become financially independent.

They said that for the past three years, they have been working at a bigger scale, engaged in businesses like production of spices, chilli products, and several other items.

They added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative has contributed greatly to their cause, under the UMEED Scheme.

Around ten women are currently associated with the SHGs, with each member earning nearly Rs 20,000 per month.

They said that the group's annual income has touched income in lakhs.

Sushma, one of the beneficiaries, said that although she is associated with the UMEED Scheme, the real transformation in her life came after August 5, 2019.

She added that people living along the border now enjoy a greater sense of freedom and security.

She recalled that before the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, she wanted to avail the benefits of the Ladli Scheme for her daughter's future but was unable to do so.

Following the constitutional changes, she was able to receive those benefits, which she described as a gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also said that many more women have joined the initiative while several others are eager to become part of the programme.

Other beneficiaries also said that by joining the scheme, they are able to support their families and lead better lives. They credited the Prime Minister with empowering women and said that his vision has been strengthening women's economic participation.

The women added that despite the challenges of living in border areas, they are now participating in workshops, exhibitions, and bringing recognition to their region through locally-produced goods.

They said these opportunities have become possible because of the initiatives introduced by the Narendra Modi government.

--IANS

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