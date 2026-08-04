August 05, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

'Lagaan' & 'Ghajini' actor Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74

'Lagaan' & 'Ghajini' actor Pradeep Rawat passes away at 74

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, known for some memorable performances in iconic Bollywood movies such as 'Lagaan' and 'Ghajini', left for heavenly abode at the age of 74.

Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife and son Vikramaditya.

The unfortunate news of the passing away of the actor was shared by Pradeep Rawat's longtime colleague, actor Yashpal Sharma.

Yashpal, who was also a part of 'Lagaan', paid a heartfelt tribute to Pradeep Rawat through an emotional social media post that read, “Pradeep Rawat Our Gajini Deva of Lagaan RIP (sic)”.

If the reports are to be believed, the veteran actor was suffering from cancer. It is also reported that Pradeep Rawat was in the hospital for some time before passing away.

Talking about his career, during his tenure spanning more than 3 decades, Pradeep Rawat had worked in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

He made his acting debut with the Bollywood movie 'Meri Jung' back in 1985, where he was seen essaying the role of a police inspector.

However, he ended up becoming a household name for his portrayal of Ashwatthama, the son of Guru Dronacharya, in B.R. Chopra’s iconic television series 'Mahabharat'.

Some of his early roles in the Hindi films include, 'Samundar (1986)'. He was seen as a naval officer in the drama.

In 1990, he appeared as the sidekick of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie 'Agneepath'.

Then came Aamir Khan's 'Sarfarosh' in 1999, in which he essayed the role of Sultan, a key henchman, and in 'Lagaan (2001)' he portrayed one of the villagers, Deva Singh Sodhi, who joins Bhuvan (Aamir Khan)'s cricket team against the British officer.

Some of his other noteworthy projects also include 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'Stalin', 'Veeram', '1: Nenokkadine', 'Loukyam', 'Nenu Sailaja', 'Sarrainodu', 'Nene Raju Nene Mantri', 'Aayirathil Iruvar', 'Market Raja MBBS' and 'Miss Match'.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

NHRC intensifies scrutiny of Meta over CSAM on Instagram, Facebook, issues fresh notices

NHRC intensifies scrutiny of Meta over CSAM on Instagram, Facebook, issues fresh notices

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

AICWA offers condolences to ‘Ghajini’ actor Pradeep Rawat

MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

MoS Margherita attends Guyana’s Independence anniversary celebrations

Bianca Andreescu, Zheng Qinwen, Kristina Liutova, Sofia Kenin headline US Open qualifying entries

Andreescu, Zheng, Kenin, Liutova headline US Open qualifying entries

When Emily Blunt saw Tom Cruise losing patience while shooting for a key sequence in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

When Emily Blunt saw Tom Cruise losing patience while shooting for a key sequence in ‘Edge of Tomorrow’

Talks with Oman regarding Strait of Hormuz are positive: Iran (File Image)

Talks with Oman on Strait of Hormuz are positive: Iran

Getafe sign Georgian central defender Saba SazonovGetafe sign Georgian central defender Saba Sazonov

Football: Getafe sign Georgian central defender Saba Sazonov

In MP's Neemuch, over 3,800 women join 'lakhpati didis' league

In MP's Neemuch, over 3,800 women join 'lakhpati didis' league

Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings

Zaheer Khan becomes co-owner of Lanka Premier League side Jaffna Kings

Srishti Jain's efforts go in vain at World Tennis U-14 Junior Team Finals as India lose 1-2 to Italy in the Group 4 Round Robin stage match in Prostejov, Czechia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: KSLTA

Srishti's efforts go in vain at World Tennis U-14 Junior Team Finals