'Rogue state' Pakistan has no regard for morality, religious sensitivities of people: Report

Quetta, Aug 4 (IANS) Highlighting the complete contradiction between the state’s claim and its actions, a leading Baloch student organisation on Tuesday stated that while Pakistan projects itself as an Islamic country through its speeches, diplomatic forums and constitutional provisions, the country’s rule has been the “worst for Muslims”.

“No one is safe under its rule, from being Muslims to being part of other religions; this state has been a hell for everyone surviving here," the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO)-Azad said.

The organisation further said that helicopter shelling by Pakistani forces in the Khadkocha area in Mastung district of Balochistan last month has once again brought these questions to the forefront.

It noted that the Pakistani authorities described the operation as one targeting Baloch insurgents but local residents alleged that the shelling struck civilian areas, including a mosque, damaging the building, surrounding infrastructure, and religious books like the Quran kept inside.

“The Baloch people resisted these crimes and, in reaction, protested against it; the shutter-down strike was also observed in the area, reflecting not only anger but also a profound sense of resistance,” the BSO mentioned.

Emphasising that Pakistan repeatedly presents itself as an Islamic Republic founded on principles derived from Islam, the BSO said, in reality, it has been a “big foe of the religion”. The organisation said that the claims have been proved in “past criminal history” across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces where Pakistani authorities continue to violate and disrespect the religious beliefs of the local population.

“Mosques are not ordinary structures; they are among the most sacred places in Islam, symbolising worship, unity, and peace. The Holy Quran and other religious texts are revered by Muslims as deserving the highest respect. But Pakistan’s military operations result in damage to such places or materials; the burden lies squarely on this colonial state to acknowledge the contradiction behind its claim of being an Islamic state,” it highlighted.

The BSO claimed that Pakistan is nothing less than a “rogue state” that has no regard for morality, religious sensitivities, or the sentiments of the people.

“Pakistan and its army should be held accountable with transparency for damaging religious sites and targeting innocent people through the use of brutal force. But for Baloch, every act of violence is stored in our memories, ultimately strengthening the resistance seeking freedom from the colonial rule of Pakistan," it stressed.

Reaffirming its commitment to exposing the true nature of Pakistan, which it claimed has undermined the Baloch cultural values and the religious sentiments, the BSO said, “The Baloch nation must realise the truth that the Pakistani state is not Islamic, but only misusing the name of sacred Islam."

--IANS

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