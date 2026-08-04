August 04, 2026 10:34 PM हिंदी

Football: Jesse Bisiwu ready to work hard to impress at Barcelona

Jesse Bisiwu ready to work hard to impress at Barcelona after joining the club from Club Brugge.

Barcelona, Aug 4 (IANS) FC Barcelona's new signing Jesse Bisiwu has expressed his delight on Tuesday after joining the club from Club Brugge. The 18-year-old completed his move to Barcelona over the weekend and spoke to the media after signing his contract at the club's offices and taking part in his first training sessions.

"My first few days have been very good. I've been welcomed by a great family, and I'm very grateful for that," said the winger, who was pleased with the welcome from his new teammates.

"They've received me very well. Everyone is very friendly, and I'm very grateful," he commented, adding that he had spoken to Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and received a clear message, reports Xinhua.

"We've had a few chats, and it's very easy to understand what I have to do this year: work very hard and learn as much as possible."

Bisiwu added, "This season I'll work hard and give my best, and we'll see how things go, but I will give everything, and when the coach needs me, I'll be there; I just want to work hard to be ready."

FC Barcelona had signed the 18-year-old forward Bisiwu from Club Brugge for a fee of around 8.5 million euros, with the Belgian club entitled to a percentage of any future sell-on fee.

"FC Barcelona and Club Brugge KV have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jesse Bisiwu, who signs up to be a blaugrana until June 30, 2031," reported the Barcelona website at the time of signing. "The player will be presented officially at the Club offices in the near future."

Bisiwu is a left-sided forward who is extremely fast and has impressed in Club Brugge's youth system and for Belgium's U17s.

He has signed a five-year contract and will join the first team for pre-season. His performances will determine whether he remains with the senior squad or begins the season with Barcelona B.

Bisiwu's arrival continues Barcelona's policy of signing young attacking talent and follows the permanent signing of 18-year-old Egypt international Hamza Abdelkarim during the World Cup.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Manvir Singh hat-trick headlines Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s eight-goal rout of South United FC in their Group A fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Manvir hat-trick headlines Mohun Bagan’s eight-goal rout of South United FC

J&K: Women associated with UMEED SHGs get a raise in their income

J&K: Women associated with UMEED SHGs get a raise in their income

Jesse Bisiwu ready to work hard to impress at Barcelona after joining the club from Club Brugge.

Football: Jesse Bisiwu ready to work hard to impress at Barcelona

'Rogue state' Pakistan has no regard for morality, religious sensitivities of people: Report (File image)

'Rogue state' Pakistan has no regard for morality, religious sensitivities of people: Report

Three female family members of Balochistan leader forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces (File Image)

Three female family members of Balochistan leader forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces

US Treasury Secretary Bessent says deal may be reached by Wednesday to reopen Strait of Hormuz (File Image)

US Treasury Secretary says deal may be reached by Wednesday to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Pakistan Defence Minister preparing to deploy iron fist on PoJK: Report (File Image)

Pakistan Defence Minister preparing to deploy iron fist on PoJK: Report

Villarreal sign veteran goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi from Leipzig. Photo credit: @Villarreal CF

Football: Villarreal sign veteran goalkeeper Gulacsi from Leipzig

SC issues fresh directions to strengthen fight against digital arrest scams

SC issues fresh directions to strengthen fight against digital arrest scams

A tale of two anniversaries: The fifth of August on both sides of the line

A tale of two anniversaries: The fifth of August on both sides of the line