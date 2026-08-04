Three female family members of Balochistan leader forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces

Quetta, Aug 4 (IANS) Three female family members of the Balochistan National Party (BNP) leader Jumma Khan have been forcibly disappeared, a leading human rights organisation said on Tuesday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement’s (BNM) Human Rights Department, revealed that on July 30, personnel of the Pakistani paramilitary forces, Frontier Corps (FC), stationed at the Lakhpas FC Checkpost in Mastung District, intercepted a civilian passenger van travelling from Kalat to Quetta.

According to it, the FC personnel forcibly removed and detained Rafia Bibi, the wife of Jumma Khan; Tania, his daughter, a school teacher in Quetta; and Javeria, his niece, a seventh-grade student.

Paank noted that they were transferred to an undisclosed location and their whereabouts are unknown.

"The detention of women and family members of political activists raises serious concerns regarding intimidation, collective punishment, and reprisals against those exercising their fundamental rights," stated the human rights organisation.

It also urged Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose the fate and whereabouts of Rafia Bibi, Tania, and Jaweria, ensure they have immediate access to their families and legal counsel, and release them without delay.

Paank further called for a prompt, impartial, independent, and transparent investigation into their enforced disappearances and for all those responsible to be held accountable in accordance with Pakistan's obligations under international human rights law.

Paank also expressed grave concern over the reported enforced disappearances of Allah Bakhsh, 28, son of Basham Baloch, and Zubair Ahmed, 23, son of Noor Ahmed, in separate incidents in Balochistan and Karachi.

Allah Bakhsh, a teacher and resident of Tikri Village, Mauripur, Karachi, was abducted from his home at approximately 5:00 am on August 2 during an operation carried out by Rangers. Since then, his whereabouts remain unknown.

In a separate incident, Zubair Ahmed, a chemistry graduate and resident of Charai Baloch Abad, Hub Chowki, was subjected to enforced disappearance at around 2:30 pm on July 30 from Charai Baloch Abad, Hub Chowki.

According to his family, personnel from Military Intelligence (MI) were responsible for his enforced disappearance, and no official information has been provided regarding his whereabouts.

"Enforced disappearance is a serious violation of international human rights law. Paank urges the Pakistani authorities to immediately disclose the fate and whereabouts of Allah Bakhsh and Zubair Ahmed, ensure they have access to their families and legal counsel," stated Paank.

–IANS

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