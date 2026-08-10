U.S. Soccer opposes FIFA in latest controversy despite Trump support

New York, Aug 10 (IANS) Amidst growing dissatisfaction against FIFA among Continental bodies and national associations, U.S. Soccer has come out in support of the global body and opposed the stance of the country's legislative organisation against the global governing body.

FIFA had publicly announced its proposal to sell shares of the World Cup to investors through a subsidiary company instantly valued at $20 billion. FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s plan—first revealed in media leaks and put forth without consulting member associations—was immediately met with heavy backlash from several confederations and higher-ups in the soccer world, all claiming the sport’s most prestigious affair should not be “for sale.”

With many stakeholders, including UEFA, CONCACAF, the English Football Association and the Norwegian Football Federation, opposing what they call FIFA's attempts to "sell" the flagship FIFA World Cup and other major tournaments, U.S. Soccer has chosen its stance, and that does not align with the nation’s president, Donald Trump.

“U.S. Soccer, Canada Soccer, CFU (Caribbean Football Union) and UNCAF (Central American Football Union) stand together, along with our colleagues around the world, in calling for meaningful change that strengthens FIFA’s governance, transparency and accountability,” the federation posted to X on Monday morning.

According to a news report, unlike its European counterparts, though, the U.S. has not vowed to boycott FIFA competitions, but rather, seems most focused on witnessing a structural overhaul at the governing body’s most senior levels. It is an emphasis that Concacaf has likewise made, particularly highlighting “the lack of due process surrounding [Infantino’s initial] proposal, the artificially short deadline imposed, and the absence of any review or approval by the relevant FIFA governance bodies.”

According to the reports, with support for Infantino wavering, the White House has reportedly pledged its fidelity. Trump and Infantino have become close over several years, a relationship that itself invited backlash and controversy all summer long at the 2026 World Cup across North America.

“Gianni helped us a lot to deliver the best World Cup ever. The president likes him a lot. I am sure the president will do everything possible to help him,” an unnamed senior administration official was quoted as saying in media reports.

“I don’t think the president will change his mind on him, because he is a loyal person. Gianni really delivered the World Cup for the United States. We value that.”

Trump’s support came just days after he claimed to have no prior knowledge of Infantino’s plan to sell World Cup shares. It was a surprise response given not only the pair’s closeness, but also that Thrive Eternal—a venture capital firm founded and managed by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump’s son-in-law—was pegged to “lead the proposed investor group.” It was also reported at the time that the Trump administration had been consulted about the project.

--IANS

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