Indian Ambassador presents credentials to Ukraine Minister, discuss strenghtening bilateral ties

Kyiv, Aug 10 (IANS) India’s newly appointed Ambassador to Ukraine, Anjani Kumar, presented a copy of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Olexandr Mischenko at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kumar and Minister Mischenko discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations.

“India’s Ambassador‑designate to Ukraine, Mr Anjani Kumar, presented a copy of his Letter of Credence to the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, H.E. Mr Olexandr Mischenko, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. They discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations,” the Embassy of India in Ukraine stated on X.

Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and maintaining regular political dialogue at all levels. They also discussed the agenda for upcoming high‑level meetings, including the implementation of agreements reached during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ukraine on August 23, 2024.

Special emphasis was placed on enhancing inter‑parliamentary cooperation and strengthening engagement in the humanitarian sphere. The two sides also discussed ways to accelerate bilateral economic cooperation and revitalise contacts between the business communities of both nations.

Following the meeting, both sides agreed to remain actively engaged and further to enhance Ukrainian‑Indian relations in areas of mutual interest. Minister Mischenko wished the Ambassador success in his diplomatic mission in Ukraine and significant achievements for the benefit of both countries and their peoples.

On Friday, Ambassador Kumar called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and received guidance and the credentials for his appointment.

“Mr Anjani Kumar, India’s Ambassador‑designate to Ukraine, called on the Hon’ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 7 August 2026. He had the honour of receiving the President’s valuable guidance and the Letter of Credence for his assignment,” the Embassy stated on X.

Before he was appointed Ambassador to Ukraine, Anjani Kumar was serving as a Joint Secretary at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

--IANS

ksk/dan