India, Israel discuss development partnership and new avenues of cooperation

Jerusalem, Aug 10 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, met Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, in Jerusalem on Monday and discussed development partnerships in several areas.

“Amb JP Singh met Ms Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation, in Jerusalem today. Discussed the wide‑ranging India-Israel development partnership through MASHAV, including Centres of Excellence in agriculture, capacity‑building in agriculture and water, and new avenues of cooperation in aquaculture. Exchanged views on further expanding and deepening this impactful partnership,” the Indian Embassy in Israel stated on X.

According to the Israeli government, MASHAV, at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was established to assist fellow nations overcome development challenges by sharing know‑how and technologies that provided the basis of Israel’s own development.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, during which both leaders reviewed progress on various aspects of the India‑Israel Special Strategic Partnership and discussed the current situation in West Asia.

“Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India‑Israel Special Strategic Partnership, which continues to grow from strength to strength. We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia,” PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), during their conversation, the two leaders reviewed sustained progress in the Special Strategic Partnership. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch,” the PMO stated.

Earlier in July, India and Israel successfully concluded the second round of negotiations for the proposed India‑Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA), held at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi. Both sides held constructive discussions across key chapters and reaffirmed their commitment towards an early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial FTA.

--IANS

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