Amitabh Bachchan delivers fire verses in new rap song from ‘KBC’

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who has returned as the host to the quiz based reality show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has featured in a bold pop-culture avatar in the rap song ‘Sochna Padgea’ for the show.

In the video, the actor can be seen dressed in a statement white fur coat, oversized dark sunglasses, layered gold chains, and a geometric hoodie, the iconic host exudes pure swagger as he walks through illuminated corridors and sits on a chandelier-lit throne.

The veteran actor delivers a crisp, powerful message, "Yeh KBC hai, yahan sochna padega pyaro’n”.

The rap song has been conceptualised as a part of the season’s theme celebrating applied intelligence, proving that while facts are everywhere in our pockets, true winning power belongs to those who think on their feet and apply knowledge.

The latest episode of the show features Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Earlier, a promo was shared by the channel on Instagram with the caption, “Computer ji, lock this fun conversation and legendary moment”.

In the promo, Amitabh was seen asking Sunny, “Sunny, I want to ask you something. This is the 18th season. What were you doing for so long? Why didn't you join us?”

To which Sunny said, “I was very scared of the show. I had to think”.

Bollywood star Aamir Khan replied, “Sir, I have been here 6-7 times”.

To which Sunny said, “He doesn't think, I do”.

Aamir and Sunny were seen on the show promoting their upcoming film ‘Batwara 1947’. With Sunny in the lead, the drama also features Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others.

'Batwara 1947' is believed to be a cinematic adaptation of Asghar Wajahat's drama 'Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai '. The Punjabi title translates to "Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born”.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 18 i available on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on Sony LIV.

--IANS

aa/