STCL launches nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt to give young players a pathway to professional cricket

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) In a major initiative to identify and nurture emerging cricket talent across India, STCL Sports & Entertainment Private Limited on Monday announced the launch of the Salute Tiranga Cricket League (STCL) website and its nationwide open trial talent search programme.

The initiative, announced at a press conference held at Hotel Le Méridien, New Delhi, on Monday, aims to provide young cricketers from across the country with a structured platform, professional training and opportunities to take their cricketing aspirations to the next level.

The event was attended by former Indian cricketer and former Chairman of the BCCI Selection Committee Chetan Sharma, former Indian Test cricketer Ashok Malhotra, STCL Chairman Rajesh Jha, Vice Chairman Ravi Chikara and Director Mukesh Kumar Singh, along with several prominent personalities from the cricketing fraternity.

Former Indian cricketer and former Chairman of the BCCI Selection Committee, Chetan Sharma, who serves as the League Commissioner of STCL, graced the event as Chief Guest. Speaking on the league’s vision, Sharma said STCL aims to emerge as a credible platform for young cricketing talent across the country, bringing together former Indian cricketers to mentor, guide and inspire the next generation. “Cricket has given us a lot; now it is time to give something back to the youth of our country,” he said.

Former Indian Test cricketer Ashok Malhotra said the initiative has the potential to set a new benchmark in grassroots cricket development.

STCL Chairman Rajesh Jha said the league aims to connect young cricketing talent with the right opportunities. Players selected through the Open Trials will receive support for travel, food, accommodation and uniforms, along with specialised training and mentorship from experienced cricketers, including former Indian cricketer Chetan Sharma. “Our goal is to give emerging talent from every corner of the country a platform to reach the national level,” he said.

STCL Vice-Chairman Ravi Chikara said the league could mark an important milestone in Indian cricket by bringing established former international cricketers onto a platform dedicated to encouraging and developing young talent. He said the involvement and mentorship of former Indian players would serve as a major source of inspiration for aspiring cricketers.

STCL Director Mukesh Kumar Singh highlighted the strong cricketing aspirations of youngsters across India, from villages to cities. He said parents often remain concerned about the career prospects of children who are passionate about cricket. STCL, he added, seeks to address this gap by identifying promising players through Open Trials and providing them with quality training and a structured pathway to build a cricket career.

During the press conference, the organisers also shared details about the league concept, objectives, competition format, franchise model and nationwide Open Trial programme. The initiative is positioned as an effort to create a wider and more accessible talent pathway for young cricketers who aspire to compete at higher levels.

--IANS

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