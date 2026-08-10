Sergio Gor meets FS Vikram Misri in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi, amid ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries over various bilateral matters.

“Always good to meet with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri,” Ambassador Gor wrote on X, sharing a glimpse of the meeting.

No other details regarding the meeting were immediately available. The meeting happened against the backdrop of continuing engagements between India‑US bilateral ties and ongoing regional and global developments.

On Saturday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from US Vice‑President JD Vance, during which both discussed ways to deepen further the India‑US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas.

PM Modi also congratulated JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the family.

“Received a phone call from US Vice‑President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India‑US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas. Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family,” PM Modi said on X.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi and JD Vance noted the sustained momentum in high‑level engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in various sectors.

“They noted the sustained momentum in the high‑level engagements and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in trade, defence, critical and emerging technologies, energy security and critical minerals. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” the PMO said.

In July this year, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar agreed to accelerate work on key defence agreements and conclude an interim bilateral trade deal that Washington said is “almost complete”, signalling fresh momentum in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two leaders met in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meetings, where they also reviewed developments in the Middle East and the Indo‑Pacific, according to a US State Department readout.

--IANS

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