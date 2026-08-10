World leaders express solidarity for Colombia over devastating earthquake which left scores dead

Paris, Aug 10 (IANS) Leaders across the world express solidarity and support for the people of Colombia as the South American nation was hit with a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which left several areas devastated, with scores dead as the search and rescue operations go on.

French President Immannuel Macron stated that Colombia can count on France’s friendship and support and expressed solidarity.

"In the face of the terrible earthquake that has struck Colombia, I extend, on behalf of France, my most sincere thoughts to the Colombian people. I think of the victims, their families, the injured, and all those who have been affected by this disaster. Our solidarity also goes to the rescue teams and all those who are working, with courage, to assist the affected populations. In this ordeal, Colombia can count on our friendship and our support," Macron wrote on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed solidarity and support and called on people around the world to support the affected people.

"Terrible news about the earthquake in western Colombia, which also affected neighbouring Ecuador. As of now, at least 25 people have been reported dead, and there are people trapped under the rubble. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to everyone affected. Any loss of life is tragic. We stand in full support and solidarity with the people of Colombia and everyone who has been affected by this disaster. We call on everyone around the world who can support the affected people and countries right now to step up and help," Zelensky stated on X.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that she is anxiously following the updates on the violent earthquake that struck Colombia.

"In these difficult hours, Italy stands in solidarity with the Colombian people, the affected families, and all those engaged in rescue and assistance operations," she stated on X.

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa Azin also expressed solidarity with Colombia and with the families affected by the earthquake.

"Colombia, Ecuador stands with you. We place our USAR team at your disposal: 47 rescuers, specialised dogs, and equipment with autonomy to operate for 7 days. We are ready to mobilise whenever you require," he stated on X.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Trump Administration is closely monitoring the large earthquake that struck Colombia and stands ready to support the people of Colombia and President Abelardo De La Espriella’s Administration.

–IANS

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