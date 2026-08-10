PM-KISAN scheme boosts farming in Kathua, farmers report higher profits

Kathua, Aug 10 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme is bringing a positive change to the lives of small farmers in the Sarthal Valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

With financial assistance being transferred directly into their bank accounts, farmers are increasingly cultivating potatoes and other vegetables and supplying their produce not only to local markets but also to mandis in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Farmers in the Sarthal Valley said that arranging money for seeds, fertilisers and irrigation was earlier one of their biggest challenges. Timely instalments under PM-KISAN have enabled them to invest in farming without relying heavily on loans. According to the farmers, this has helped increase both production and income.

Pritam Singh, a farmer from Bani tehsil, told IANS, “First of all, I would like to thank the Prime Minister for sending the PM-KISAN money into our accounts. It has been very beneficial for small farmers like us. We have cultivated potatoes in Sarthal and are supplying them across Jammu and Kashmir as well as to Punjab.”

Singh said the financial assistance helped him purchase improved seeds and fertilisers. He also received technical guidance from the Agriculture Department, which contributed to a significant improvement in crop yields. His produce is now reaching local markets as well as markets in neighbouring states.

Sarthal Valley is a hilly region where most farmers traditionally grew crops primarily for household consumption. However, with support under PM-KISAN, several farmers have now moved towards commercial vegetable cultivation. Potatoes, peas, cauliflower and other seasonal vegetables have emerged as key crops in the region.

Farmers said the Rs 2,000 instalment they receive every four months provides significant financial relief. The money helps them meet expenses such as tractor rentals, labour and transportation, enabling them to get their produce to markets on time and reduce post-harvest losses.

Singh also urged other small farmers to take up farming more seriously. “I appeal to other small farmers to focus on agriculture because it can provide a good income. We are using quality seeds provided with the support of the Agriculture Department and are getting better yields. I once again thank the Prime Minister for this assistance,” he said.

Agriculture Department officials have also welcomed the changes taking place in the Sarthal Valley. They said that along with PM-KISAN assistance, the government is providing farmers with improved seeds and training facilities, helping them adopt modern farming techniques and improve productivity.

--IANS

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