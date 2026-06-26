US seeks new powers to stop drone threats

Washington, June 26 (IANS) The US Department of Homeland Security is seeking broader legal powers from Congress to counter rapidly evolving drone threats, with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warning lawmakers that unmanned aerial systems pose growing risks to border security, critical infrastructure and major public events.

Appearing before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, Mullin said existing laws had not kept pace with rapidly advancing drone technology and urged lawmakers to provide the department with additional authority.

"Congress is going to have to lean on this a little bit," Mullin said. "This is a threat that's changing every single day."

He said current technology could deal with hobbyist drones, but more sophisticated systems were becoming increasingly difficult to intercept.

"The issue that we have is the ones that have it on fibre," Mullin said. "The only way for us to be able to bring them down is be kinetic."

He said expanding counter-drone capabilities required new legal authorities because of issues involving aviation safety, collateral damage and overlapping federal jurisdictions.

"We're exploring that, but Congress is going to have to look at this as a whole," he said.

Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Troy Edgar said drone activity had risen sharply along the US-Mexico border.

"Just from the beginning of this fiscal year till yesterday, they had 11,000 drones basically registered at the border," Edgar told lawmakers. "We need to have a better strategy that's funded and we have the authorities."

Mullin said the department was considering establishing a joint counter-drone task force because multiple DHS agencies currently operate separate programmes.

"We have 22 components now," he said. "I have eight that have their own counter UAS measures."

The secretary said the growing threat had prompted the department to deploy counter-drone systems on an unprecedented scale during the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup.

"For the first time in history, we have all 11 stadiums covered with counter UAS," Mullin said.

He added that authorities had already neutralised dozens of unauthorised drones over major sporting events.

"When you have an enthusiast that flies a drone over FIFA, I think we brought down over 60 drones to date," he said. "During F1, we brought down eight. During Augusta, we brought down 12."

Mullin also said DHS was working closely with the FBI to expand counter-drone training for state and local law enforcement agencies.

"We have more people asking to get into the school than he has space to do it," he said, referring to the FBI's training programme.

The rapid spread of commercial drone technology has emerged as a major security concern worldwide. Governments are increasingly investing in counter-drone capabilities to protect airports, military installations, critical infrastructure and large public gatherings from surveillance, smuggling and potential attacks.

The United States has significantly expanded investment in counter-drone systems ahead of major international events and along its borders. Homeland Security officials argue that stronger legal authorities, improved technology and closer coordination among federal, state and local agencies will be essential to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated unmanned aerial threats.

--IANS

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