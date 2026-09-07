US Open: With another sensational comeback, qualifier Zheng ousts No. 8 Swiatek

New York, Sep 8 (IANS) China's reigning Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen continued her magical comeback run at the women's singles section of the 2026 US Open, securing her place in the quarterfinal spot with a stunning victory over former World No.1 Iga Swiatek at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Monday.

Zheng, who had to rally from 0-5 down to take a set for the second time in three days, triumphed 7-5, 6-3 over No. 8 seed and 2022 US Open winner Iga Swiatek to script another memorable victory.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old Chinese player came back in the decider against Madison Keys, and now she repeated the feat in the opening set against Swiatek and closed out a straight-sets victory to reach the quarterfinals for the third time at the US Open.

The 23-year-old Chinese, now residing in Spain, became the first qualifier to reach the women's singles quarterfinals at the US Open since Emma Raducanu in 2021, a run that famously ended with the title.

Zheng improved to 2-7 against Swiatek on the WTA Tour, defeating her on two of the sport's biggest stages -- first in Paris at the 2024 Olympics and now at the US Open in New York. She also became the first qualifier or lucky loser to beat Swiatek at a Grand Slam; the former World No. 1 had been 15-0 in such matches.

“I guess coming back from 0-5 on Saturday was not lucky,” claimed Zheng, shortly after dropping her racquet and falling to the baseline flat out in celebration. “I didn’t start the match so well, but little by little I found my rhythm on this centre court, because it’s been a long, long time since I’ve played here. I really appreciate being back at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I just focused point by point, found my game, and in one moment I even forgot the score. It was 1-5, and that shows how focused I was. It wasn’t easy. I haven’t beaten a Top-10 player in a while. The more matches I play, the more rhythm I get. I just feel really pumped and ready for my next match. I just really appreciate this win and want to thank my team. All our hard work is why I’m here,” she added.

Swiatek made a very confident start and was dictating the rhythm of the rallies and pinging plenty of angled groundstrokes to keep Zheng on the run.

The No. 8 seed from Poland was just too relentless and whipped a forehand cross-court to surge to a 5-lead in just 23 minutes on the clock.

However, Zheng, likely feeling the fatigue from seven matches during her current campaign at Flushing Meadows, found her hitting spots, found more energy, and began to turn the tables on Swiatek.

It was a pretty sudden switch-up, and soon Zheng had the match in control and went on to eliminate Swiatek from the draw.

--IANS

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