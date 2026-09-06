US Open: Osaka survives Mertens test, Rybakina sets up last-16 clash

New York, Sep 6 (IANS) Naomi Osaka and Elena Rybakina booked a fourth-round meeting at the US Open after contrasting victories on Friday, with both players having to negotiate difficult spells before advancing.

Osaka survived a late scare against Elise Mertens, edging the Belgian 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in 2 hours and 38 minutes. The four-time Grand Slam champion had three match points slip away before finally sealing the contest when Mertens sent a forehand wide.

The victory was hard-earned for Osaka, who was also dealing with an Achilles problem that has persisted since the grass-court season. She required treatment from the trainer during the third-set changeover, while her own level of tennis was another source of frustration.

The Japanese star made a strong start on Louis Armstrong Stadium, taking the opening set and moving ahead by a break early in the second. Mertens, however, fought back through a marathon service game and another break to level the match.

Osaka struggled particularly with her forehand, ending with 39 winners against 41 unforced errors. With her preferred shot failing to click consistently, she adjusted her approach in the deciding set, using softer shots to prolong rallies rather than forcing the issue.

That change in tactics helped her stay in the contest and eventually produce the finish she needed. Her subdued celebration after Mertens’ final error reflected the nature of the battle more than the magnitude of the result.

Standing between Osaka and the quarter-finals will be second seed Rybakina, who defeated Yuliia Starodubtseva 7-6 (6), 6-3. Rybakina had plenty to overcome herself. Starodubtseva, who had beaten the Kazakh in the second round at the French Open, exploited some early uncertainty on Rybakina’s forehand and broke for a 5-4 advantage.

The Australian Open champion recovered immediately, using an angled drop shot to break back before edging a tense opening-set tiebreak. She also saved a set point with one of her 12 aces.

Once ahead, Rybakina raised her level and attacked with greater authority. A double fault from Starodubtseva handed her an early break in the second set, and the Kazakh maintained control to close out the match in just under two hours.

Osaka and Rybakina will now meet for a place in the US Open quarter-finals.

--IANS

vi/bc