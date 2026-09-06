Raj Babbar showers birthday love on grandson Imaan: ‘Seeing you step into your teenage years makes me so proud’

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Raj Babbar showered birthday love on his grandson Imaan Babbar Soni as he turned 13.

On the special occasion, the ‘Indian’ actor penned a heartfelt note for the teenager, expressing his pride in watching him grow into a thoughtful young man. Addressing Imaan as the “undisputed boss of the house,” Raj Babbar encouraged his grandson to continue pursuing his dreams and “keep reaching for the stars.”

Sharing a sweet picture with him, he wrote, “To the undisputed boss of the house, Imaan Babbar Soni — Happy 13th Birthday! Imaan, seeing you step into your teenage years as such a kind and thoughtful young man makes me so proud. Watching you grow has been an absolute joy. May this year bring you heaps of happiness, great health, and the confidence to chase all your big dreams. Keep reaching for the stars!.”

The image features Imaan sitting on Raj Babbar’s lap as the grandfather-grandson duo pose together for the camera. Imaan is the 13-year-old grandson of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the son of actress Juhi Babbar and television actor Anup Soni.

Juhi Babbar and her husband Anup Soni welcomed their son, Imaan, in 2012.

The doting mother also wished her son with a sweet birthday post. Sharing a collage, Juhi wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Sunshine, Imaan May you always be blessed with your grandparents’ & elders' blessings, your parents’ love, endless friendships… and the rest will follow.”

Juhi Babbar often shares special moments with her son, giving a glimpse into their close bond. From celebrating important milestones to sharing candid moments from their lives, the actress frequently expresses her love and affection for Imaan through her posts.

--IANS

ps/