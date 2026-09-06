MLS: Inter Miami playout 2-2 draw against Atlanta United

Miami, Sep 6 (IANS) Midfielder Casemiro and forward Luis Suarez scored at Nu Stadium as Inter Miami CF earned a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Atlanta United FC in the MLS regular season.

Inter Miami pulled ahead in the 32nd minute as Casemiro opened the scoring at Nu Stadium for the second match in a row. Messi curled in a left-wing corner for his team-leading 11th assist this regular season, and Casemiro headed the ball home at the far post for his second MLS goal.

The visitors equalised in the 35th minute through a goal from Miguel Almiron. Inter Miami pushed to reclaim its advantage before the half and came close in the 40th minute with a free-kick from Messi that rattled the crossbar.

Suarez then restored Inter Miami’s lead in the first minute of stoppage time, ahead of the break. Segovia drove down the left wing before playing a pass to Suarez, who took a touch to drift in behind his defender and tucked the ball away at the far post for his 12th goal this regular season. The assist, meanwhile, took Segovia’s tally to 10 this league campaign, Inter Miami reports.

Goalkeeper St. Clair made a key intervention in the 73’, saving a penalty from Almiron to preserve the team’s lead. Atlanta United ultimately equalised through a penalty by Breel Embolo in the 87’.

Inter Miami got back to winning ways last Saturday with a historic 7-1 win over CF Montreal, with the result marking the largest margin of victory in Club history.

A poker by captain Lionel Messi, academy product Alexander Shaw’s first goal for the first team, Casemiro’s first strike for Inter Miami, and a goal from Luis Suarez led the team to victory.

--IANS

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