Meghna Gulzar reveals what fuels her as a storyteller

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has revealed what drives her as a storyteller.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

When asked what fuels her as a storyteller, she said, “Well, the fuel primarily actually is life. It's the story that from where the film comes, that is the first and foremost driving force. Apart from that, I do consume a lot more non-fiction than fiction”.

She told IANS, “I have studied sociology as my graduation subject. So there is a sense of a radar which is open to what is going on in your society and your world. Apart from that, I think it's just a general awareness in the world that you live in and trying to constantly be aware of it and stay in tune with it and keep abreast of what is going on”.

Meanwhile, ‘Daayra’ is a crime thriller, and promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project marks a significant collaboration, blending Kareena’s recent inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style seen in ‘Talvar’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Earlier, the filmmaker said that while both Prithviraj and Kareena’s characters are approaching the case from different angles, they don’t belong to opposite ends of the spectrum.

She earlier told IANS, “They are actually not at the opposite ends of the spectrum. They are part of the same spectrum. They are part of the same world of law enforcement and the police force. It is circumstances that put them on opposite sides of an incident”.

Produced by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

--IANS

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