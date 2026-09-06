Sandra Bullock says she still feels Betty White’s presence

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock has shared that she still feels the late actress Betty White’s presence, 5 years after her demise.

The 62-year-old actress said that she misses her ‘The Proposal’ co-star, who died in 2021 just before her 100th birthday, but Sandra insisted she believes Betty is still around.

She told Kylie Kelce on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, “Betty White is everything. I say ‘is everything’ cause I know she’s still floating around. Betty was the epitome of a human who lived her best life, found the best love, made lemonade out of absolutely everything, had timing that was unbelievable”.

She shared, “You just don’t even bother to say anything funny (when in a scene with her). Don’t try. Just let it be Betty because she just could own a room. She was incredible”.

Sandra has great memories of filming 2009’s ‘The Proposal’ with Betty and Ryan Reynolds, as she said, “We had a day where we were on this little boat. It was Ryan, Betty, I think just me. I don’t think anyone else is on it. And it was freezing”.

She added, “And they’re like, ‘Sandra, do you want a jacket?’ I’m like, ‘Yes.’ I’m in these heels, and I’m freezing, and I have this big down coat, and Ryan’s got a down coat. Betty goes, ‘No, I’m fine.’ I’m like, ‘F*****”.

Following Betty’s death in 2021, Sandra called her a “loving, decent, optimistic, inclusive, hilarious human being”.

Betty White was one of Hollywood’s most beloved and enduring entertainers, with a career spanning more than 8 decades. She was born in 1922, and later achieved global popularity through iconic shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.

--IANS

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