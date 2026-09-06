'I want to become like you': Boy whispers into PM Modi's ear during Delhi Metro ride

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared glimpses of his light-hearted interaction with passengers during a Delhi Metro journey, turning what is generally an ordinary daily commute into an unexpected and memorable experience for the people travelling alongside him.

On Saturday, PM Modi surprised several passengers, including schoolchildren, when he boarded a Delhi Metro coach and travelled with them to Delhi University. He was on his way to the university to address students of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) as part of the institution's centenary celebrations.

During the roughly 20-minute journey, which began around 7 p.m., the Prime Minister freely shook hands with schoolchildren travelling in the coach and interacted with them as well as some women passengers.

PM Modi asked the students about their interests, hobbies and aspirations, engaging with them in a warm and informal manner during the Metro ride.

In a light-hearted moment, one of the boys sitting next to the Prime Minister leaned towards him and whispered into his ear before shaking hands with him.

"I want to become like you," the boy told PM Modi.

One student sitting beside the Prime Minister spoke about Teachers' Day and told him that he was an inspiration for the younger generation.

"I want to say something to you. We celebrate September 5 as Teachers' Day. Today we don't have Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who inspired hundreds of students in his time, but we have you to inspire us. I thank you very much for that," the student said.

Another student also told PM Modi that he was an inspiration for people across the country.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also wished an infant commuter an "Advance Happy birthday", as the child was set to turn one soon.

A woman passenger who hails from Varanasi, PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, also spoke to the Prime Minister about the transformation taking place in the city and said residents were happy with its development.

"I have seen Kashi transform. Everyone there is very happy with the growth of the city," the woman said.

Visuals from the Prime Minister's public transport journey shared on social media showed him using a travel card at the ticketing gate of the Metro station before entering the platform and boarding a coach of the Yellow Line towards Vishwavidyalaya Metro station.

The unusual Metro journey quickly drew attention as passengers interacted with the Prime Minister during the ride, with schoolchildren sharing their aspirations and experiences and other commuters speaking to him about issues close to them.

This was not the first occasion on which PM Modi has travelled by the Delhi Metro. The Prime Minister has used the Metro on several previous occasions, including during visits linked to public events and official programmes.

In 2023, PM Modi travelled by Metro to Delhi University to attend the varsity's centenary celebrations. He had also used the Delhi Metro in 2015 to reach the venue for the inauguration of the Faridabad extension line.

More recently, in February 2026, PM Modi travelled by the Meerut Metro and alighted at Meerut South Station.

The latest journey once again brought the Prime Minister into direct interaction with commuters, with the Metro ride offering passengers an unexpected opportunity to meet and speak with him while travelling through the city.

--IANS

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