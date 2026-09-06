Anupam Kher hails Sanatanis abroad for preserving Indian traditions during his visit to Sri Ashtalakshmi temple

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently visited the Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Houston along with the cast of his play “Jaane Pehchaane Anjane” ahead of their first performance in the city.

The ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actor sought divine blessings before beginning the play’s tour. Sharing glimpses from the temple visit, Kher expressed his admiration for the magnificent 90-foot-tall Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman statue, also known as the “Statue of Union.” He described the towering idol as “breathtaking,” saying that standing before Hanuman ji made him feel both protected and humbled.

The actor also praised Indians and followers of Sanatan Dharma living outside India for their efforts to preserve their traditions and keep their cultural roots alive. Anupam expressed his deep respect for those working to spread the timeless teachings of Sanatan Dharma across the world.

The carousel of videos and pictures features Anupam Kher performing aarti at the temple, posing in front of the majestic Hanuman idol. He also posted group pictures with the cast. Kher also shared glimpses of his time exploring Houston with his team ahead of their first performance.

Sharing his videos and photos, he wrote, “Visiting Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple Before the First Show! Om Before the first performance of our play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane in Houston, the entire cast and I visited the beautiful Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple and sought divine blessings.”

“The magnificent 90-foot-tall Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman ji, known as the “Statue of Union,” is simply breathtaking—powerful, awe-inspiring and, at the same time, deeply humbling. Standing before Hanuman ji, one feels both protected and incredibly small.”

The 71-year-old actor concluded writing, “My deepest admiration and respect for all the Sanatanis living outside India who are doing such extraordinary work to preserve our traditions, keep our cultural roots alive and spread the timeless teachings of Sanatan Dharma across the world. We begin our tour with His blessings. Jai Bajrang Bali! Jai Shri Ram!.”

--IANS

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