APPU re-elects Dr Vinaya Prakash Singh as Secretary General for 2nd consecutive term

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The government on Sunday said that Dr. Vinaya Prakash Singh has been re-elected as Secretary General of the Asian-Pacific Postal Union (APPU) for a second consecutive four-year term.

A 1988 batch officer of the Indian Postal Service, he was declared elected unopposed by acclamation at the 14th APPU Congress held in Bangkok on September 4, according to Ministry of Communications.

“His re-election reflects the confidence and consensus of postal administrations across the Asia-Pacific region in his leadership and is a significant recognition of India’s contribution to international postal cooperation. His second term will commence in January 2027 and continue until December 2030,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Department of Posts also congratulated Dr Singh on his re-election, wishing him a successful and impactful second term as Secretary-General of the Asian-Pacific Postal Union.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Dr Singh has held several senior positions in the government, including Member of the Postal Services Board, Senior Deputy Director General and Chief Vigilance Officer in the Department of Posts, Chief Postmaster General, Uttar Pradesh Circle, and Chief General Manager at India Post Headquarters.

He has also undertaken assignments with the Union Public Service Commission, the United Nations Development Programme in Afghanistan and the Army Postal Service Corps.

An accomplished academic, he was a Gold Medallist in Modern History from the University of Allahabad and holds a Ph.D. in Management from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

The re-election comes at a time when the APPU continues to play an important role in strengthening postal cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Headquartered in Bangkok, the Union is an intergovernmental organisation comprising 32 member countries and functions as a Regional Union of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the United Nations specialised agency for the postal sector.

Since assuming the position in January 2023 following his first election at the 13th APPU Congress in 2022, Dr Singh has contributed to advancing cooperation among postal administrations and supporting the development and modernisation of postal services across the region, said the statement.

—IANS

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