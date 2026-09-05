US Open: Michael Zheng savours return to the courts where it all began

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Michael Zheng’s breakthrough run at the US Open has taken him back to the place where his tennis journey began, with the American now competing on the same Flushing Meadows grounds where he travelled by bus and train as a young trainee more than a decade ago.

The 23-year-old, a recent Columbia University graduate, advanced to the third round on Thursday and is enjoying a remarkable homecoming at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Zheng trained at the venue between the ages of nine and 12 as part of the USTA’s Feeder programme, long before he could have imagined returning as a Grand Slam competitor.

For Zheng, the surroundings carry memories that make his current run particularly significant.

“I didn’t get many chances to hit on the outdoor courts; only a few because a lot of the programme was on the indoor (courts). But still just amazing to get the opportunity to see Court 17, and when you walk in the building, you can see all the stadiums and just getting the opportunity to come back and play here, I think makes it super special,” Zheng told ATPTour.com.

Zheng grew up in New Jersey and regularly made the long journey to Flushing Meadows for training, often relying on public transport. His determination at that age left an impression on Jay Devashetty, who ran the programme and later helped give Zheng exposure to the professional game.

“From a young age, he was a very disciplined, focused kid. He was motivated in the sense that him and his friend would travel from New Jersey from their house, take a bus to the train station, take a train from there to Penn Station and then take the subway all the way to Flushing.

“That was a hell of a ride for them and they would do that. The parents would pick them up in the evening. Sometimes they would go back on their own. So those two boys, they were traveling together a lot, and Michael was one of them,” Jay Devashetty, a former national coach for the USTA, who led the programme, said of Zheng.

The discipline developed during those early years has remained a defining feature of Zheng’s game. Devashetty believes his ability to make sensible choices under pressure has been one of the biggest reasons for his progress.

“But the best thing about him now, and even back then, is his decision making. He was a very, very good decision maker. He rarely makes bad decisions on the court, doesn’t attempt wild shots, doesn’t attempt shots he knows that he can’t really make. So he’s pretty disciplined with that. I think the shot selection is probably his biggest strength,” Devashetty added.

Zheng has since added greater firepower to that foundation, particularly with his forehand. His development included an early taste of the professional circuit when, at 15, he was given a chance to work as a hitting partner at the New York Open, sharing the court with established names such as John Isner and Ivo Karlovic.

That experience helped accelerate his ambitions. Zheng later reached the Wimbledon boys’ singles final in 2022 before building a standout collegiate career at Columbia, where he captured two NCAA singles titles. He has now carried that progress onto the biggest stage. Sitting at a career-high No. 88 in the ATP Live Rankings, Zheng faces Arthur Gea in the third round with a maiden Grand Slam fourth-round appearance within reach.

Reflecting on the foundation laid in his childhood, Zheng credited the environment that shaped his game.

“He’s helped me a lot. I think he developed a great programme, putting together a bunch of kids. I was with him maybe from nine to 11, 12 around that time. I think he just fostered a great culture where everyone was pushing each other to get better.

“Everyone was very close in level, and then I always wanted to beat the guy I was across the net from and he was very good with the technical and tactical development I think at a young age like that. I think just making sure you had a lot of fun and enjoyed the sport, which is super important,” Zheng said.

--IANS

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