‘Anjaam’ actress Gazala Salmin recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan: He used to hug me whenever he came on sets

Mumbai, September 5 (IANS) Former child actor Gazala Salmin, who played Pinky Chopra, Madhuri Dixit’s on-screen daughter in the 1994 film Anjaam, took a trip down memory lane.

She recalled her experience of working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the same movie, where he essayed the role of an antagonist.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes anecdote in a video shared on her social media account, Gazala spoke about an action sequence involving Shah Rukh Khan and also remembered how the superstar would make her feel comfortable whenever they met on the sets.

“There was one scene with Shah Rukh Khan. I was very little, and we were shooting in Mauritius. By the way, the scenes of my birthday in the movie are all from Mauritius, the birthday scene.

“I still remember Shah Rukh Khan. He came to me, and he used to just love me so much. And he used to just hug me. Whenever he used to come, he would just hug me. Behind the camera, he was a sweetheart. He was scary in the movie. As a child, I used to get scared, but he always made me so comfortable behind the camera.”

She also recalled shooting stunt scenes without a harness in Anjaam.

“It was my first stunt scene, where Shah Rukh Khan comes with his car and we bump into each other, and my body jumps and falls.

“It was from 9 to 6 at night. I was there at night and I wasn't getting hurt but I could never see how high I actually jumped. I was so scared because there was no harness but. I was safe. Nothing happened. But I jumped so many times, from here to there.”

For the uninitiated, Gazala worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the early phase of his career. She was part of Anjaam, directed by Rahul Rawail and released in 1994.

The film starred Shah Rukh as Vijay Agnihotri and Madhuri Dixit as Shivani Chopra, with Gazala playing Dixit’s daughter Pinky Chopra. Anjaam marked the first pairing of Shah Rukh and Madhuri on screen.

Gazala, who was popularly credited as Baby Gazala, went on to work extensively as a child artist through the 1990s and early 2000s. Her filmography includes Imtihaan, Zakhmi Dil, Raghuveer, Raja, Sarhad: The Border of Crime, Bambai Ka Babu, Dil Ke Jharoke Main, Angaaray, Tamanna, Aarzoo, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, One 2 Ka 4 and Sur: The Melody of Life.

She also made her presence felt on television, appearing in shows including Rishtey, Mano Ya Na Mano, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Darna Mana Hai and Baalveer.

–IANS

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