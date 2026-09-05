US lawmakers press Trump over Venezuela oil deal profits

Washington, Sep 5 (IANS) Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has demanded that President Donald Trump disclose whether he, his family, political allies or major donors stand to financially benefit from his administration’s Venezuela oil agreement before substantial US taxpayer resources are committed.

Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois and senior member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and House Intelligence Committee, raised the questions in a letter to Trump and asked for answers by September 14.

Trump announced the agreement on August 28, saying it would give the United States “majority US control of more than 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves” in Venezuela, according to Krishnamoorthi’s office.

The Congressman said the White House had described the agreement as including a 35 per cent US stake in the corporate parent of North American Blue Energy Partners, or NABEP, as well as preferential rights to purchase some of its oil production.

Krishnamoorthi said the limited information made public about the deal raised questions about its beneficiaries and the extent of US government involvement.

“Given the limited information your Administration has made public, conflicting statements from Venezuela’s acting President, and questions of the legality of the agreement, I have serious concerns, including whether you, members of your family, your political allies, or major donors stand to financially benefit from this arrangement,” Krishnamoorthi wrote.

“Therefore, I urge you to provide greater transparency regarding this deal before the United States commits substantial capital to Venezuela’s energy sector.”

The Congressman also raised concerns about Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt, who leads NABEP.

Krishnamoorthi’s office said Betancourt had faced investigations in Switzerland, Spain and the United States involving alleged money laundering and had been identified as a conspirator in a Miami criminal complaint involving funds from Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA.

The release also said Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer at the time, had represented Betancourt in discussions with Justice Department officials.

Krishnamoorthi further pointed to oil businessman Harry Sargeant III, described in the release as a Republican donor with longstanding connections to Trump who reportedly advised the administration on Venezuela.

The Congressman said Sargeant had agreed last month to sell the company through which he held a minority stake in NABEP to an unidentified buyer for $300 million.

“The public requires meaningful transparency when government decisions have the potential to create substantial financial benefits for individuals with close connections to the President,” Krishnamoorthi wrote.

He asked Trump to disclose whether the president, members of his immediate family or entities in which they have financial interests hold stakes in any business involved in the Venezuela agreement.

Krishnamoorthi also asked whether current or former administration officials, campaign officials, major political donors or business associates have interests in entities participating in the deal.

His letter seeks details on what US government agencies, funds, financing mechanisms or other taxpayer-backed resources would be used to finance, guarantee, insure or otherwise support the agreement.

The Congressman also asked what ethics reviews, conflict-of-interest analyses, recusals or safeguards had been undertaken to prevent improper financial benefits to Trump, his family, allies or business associates.

--IANS

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