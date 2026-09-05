Trump sends Kushner, Witkoff on Russia-Ukraine peace mission

Washington, Sep 5 (IANS) President Donald Trump has sent Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to pursue an agreement ending the Russia-Ukraine war, saying personal hostility between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was obstructing peace efforts.

Trump confirmed the mission when asked whether Kushner and Witkoff would carry new proposals during expected visits to Kyiv and Moscow.

"No, they're bringing with them a proposal to end the war," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The President did not disclose the terms of the proposal or indicate whether Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to negotiate on its basis.

Later in the interaction, Trump said Washington had "an idea for peace" and described Kushner and Witkoff as experienced negotiators.

"I sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, two great negotiators; they've done a great job," he said. "And we sent them over to see whether or not we can get something done."

"And there may be a good chance that we'll do it," Trump added.

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, served as a senior White House advisor during the President's first term. Witkoff has been one of Trump's principal diplomatic envoys.

Trump argued that animosity between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents had complicated efforts to stop the fighting.

"There's a personality problem in Russia/Ukraine. You have President Zelensky and President Putin; they truly hate each other," he said.

"You know what hate is? They have serious hate, and it's getting in the way of them," Trump added.

The President cited heavy battlefield casualties to underscore the urgency of reaching an agreement. He claimed 32,000 people, mostly soldiers, had been killed during the previous four weeks and said monthly military losses were averaging 25,000.

"It's got to get settled," Trump said.

Trump also rejected suggestions that Putin could attack territory belonging to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

The President was asked about Germany blaming Russia for an explosive drone found at a German airport and whether such an incident represented an attack against the alliance.

"I don't think that Putin will be -- I speak to him. I know him very well. Putin's not looking to attack NATO territory," Trump said.

--IANS

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