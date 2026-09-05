Kristen Bell hilariously suspects pet Frank has a ‘criminal past’

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Kristen Bell shared a glimpse into the hilarious antics of her pet Frank, quipping that his obsession with shredding bills, mail and greeting cards suggests he may have had a "criminal past".

Bell took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself along with her furry friend. In the clip, the actress is sitting on the floor next to her four-legged-baby. Bell is seen knitting while Frank is seen shredding paper.

In the caption section, the actress joked that while she sits knitting “like a functioning member of society,” Frank remains blissfully unaware that she is handing him blank sheets of paper because he “cannot read”.

“Frank was clearly involved in criminal activity in his past life, because evidence destruction is not a new skill to him. The rescue(witness protection) never disclosed it. No paperwork on his past. No references,” Bell wrote in the caption section.

She added: “Now he spends his days trying to shred our bills, mail, and greeting cards. Lucky for me, he can’t read. So while I sit here knitting like a functioning member of society, he has no idea I’m handing him blank paper. Jokes on you, Frank. It’s just a legal pad.”

On the work front, Bell, who voices Anna in the “Frozen” franchise, is gearing up for the film’s third installment.

Frozen first released in 2013. The musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios is loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale "The Snow Queen".

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and written by Lee, it also features the voices of Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Santino Fontana.

The film's popularity spawned a franchise, which includes a short, Frozen Fever, a featurette, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, and two feature-length sequels—Frozen 2 and the upcoming Frozen 3.

Among its accolades, it won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song with "Let It Go," the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film, and two Grammy Awards.

--IANS

dc/